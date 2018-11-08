If recount is ordered

CONDITIONAL PUBLIC NOTICE
of OFFICIAL RECOUNT
NOTICE is hereby given that if the Secretary of State orders a machine recount in the U.S. Senate, the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, and/or any other race, the Washington County Canvassing Board will meet to conduct the recount of the ballots cast in the 2018 General Election on the following dates and times:
When: Tuesday, Nov. 13th & Wednesday, Nov.14th 2018
Beginning at 8:00 a.m. each day.
Where: Washington County Supervisor of Elections
Office, 1331 South BLVD, Chipley, FL
Candidates, Political Party Members and General Public are welcome to attend.