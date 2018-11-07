WFEC update November 7

GRACEVILLE – The co-op has completed restoration efforts from damage caused by Hurricane Michael. WFEC serves approximately 28,317 meters in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson and Washington Counties. Today, approximately 25,945 of those have been restored. The remaining 2,372 meters are considered disconnected for repairs or are home’s that cannot safely receive power due to needing additional repairs.

Any members who need to have their electric service disconnected to make repairs or reconnected to make repairs to their meter pole, meter base or weather head, should contact the cooperative by calling their district office or 800-342-7400.

As crews restored power, they left old materials (broken poles, transformers, cross arms, insulators, etc.) at the base of poles where damage occurred. Our crews left this material to be cleaned up later in order to speed up the restoration process. Please know, that we will be back to get this material, but it will take some time due to the fact that we have numerous locations that will need to be cleaned up over our service territory.

The Bonifay & Graceville district offices have resumed normal operating hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Sneads office remains closed due to damage to the building. All phone lines coming into the cooperative should now be operational.

As previously announced, the co-op will not charge delinquent fees or penalties at this time. We will resume normal business operating procedures beginning on January 1, 2019. This hopefully will help our members get through the holiday season. We are not disconnecting services to prepaid accounts or other accounts at this time. Payment extension arrangements will be made with members as needed upon request.