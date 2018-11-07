Pezanowski obit

Alexander J. Pezanowski, age 74 of Bonifay, passed from this life on November 7, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bonifay, Florida.

Alex was born on December 11, 1943 in Tarrytown, New York, to Alexander and Helen Pezanowski Sr. He worked for Manhattan Printers and then General Motors before retiring. He held a great passion for cars, building and remodeling many classics during his life. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors camping, hunting and fishing. Above all else, Alex was known as a family oriented person who loved his family dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Alexander and Helen Pezanowski Sr.; brother: Jimmy Pezanowski; sister: Susie Spinelli.

He is survived by his children: Richard Pezanowksi and wife Kelly of Spring Hill, Florida, John Pezanowksi and wife Loria of Chipley, Florida, Robin Pezanowksi of Poughkeepsie, New York; wife: Louise Pezanowksi of Poughkeepsie, New York; two brothers: Billy Pezanowksi of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Bob Pezanowski of Yorktown Heights, New York; three grandchildren: Anthony Pezanowski, Nicholas Pezanowski, Zoe’ Pezanowski; three great grandchildren: Anthony Pezanowski, Alejandro Pezanowski, Amber Pezanowski.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.