Pettis obit

James Levon Pettis, age 66 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2018 at his residence.

James was born on July 18, 1952 to Mallie and Gladys Barfield Pettis. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle where he worked as a Brick Mason. He was a member of Wausau Assembly of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Mallie and Gladys Pettis; brother: Don Pettis; sisters: Shirley Mims and Lattie McCormick.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Marie Pettis of Chipley, Florida; one daughter: Stephanie Mazzullo of Panama City Beach, Florida; one brother: J.T. Pettis and wife Janice of Sunny Hills, Florida; three grandchildren: Brianna, Peyton, and Makinzie; two great grandchildren: Maison and Branson.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, November 9, 2018 at Wausau Assembly of God with Rev. Danny Burns and Rev. Danny Jackson officiating. Internment will follow in Barfield Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.