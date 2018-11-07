Pettis obit

Ms. Angel Lee Pettis, age 45, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 6, 2018 at her home. She was born December 19, 1972 in Dothan, Alabama.

Angel was preceded in death by her father, Eules Alan Pettis, paternal grandparents, Eules and Magdalene Pettis and maternal grandparents, Robert and Janet Hurst.

Angel is survived by her son, Bryce Pettis of Bonifay, FL; her mother and step-father, Sandy and Ronnie Davis of Bonifay, FL; three siblings, Kim McIntyre and husband Gregory of Wausau, FL, Nick Pettis of Gainesville, FL and Jonathan Davis and wife Hanna of Bonifay, FL; two aunts, Anne White and husband Dave of Crestview, FL and Mary Pettis of Panama City, FL; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 10, 2018, in the St. John Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.