Mrs. Reland Nix, age 81, of Campbellton, Florida went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories three sons and three daughters: Odell Lane (Edna), Johnny Lane (Debra), Frank Nix, Joan Davis (Eddie), Reta Davis and Tangila Nix; thirteen grandchildren: Odell Lane, Jr., Demetrice Lane, Lakeisha Lane, Johnny Lane, Jr., Crystal Lane, Christian Lane, Eddie Davis, Jr., Matthias Davis, Greg King, Frank Nix, Jr., Felicia Nix, Kimberly Myrick, LaDarius Nix and Mieshia Johnson; one sister: R. Bell Curry; a host of nieces, nephews; one special niece, Bertharine Robinson; one special friend, Martha Keys; other relatives and friends.

The funeral services will take place at 11am, Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Holy Neck Missionary Baptist Church, Marianna, Florida with the Reverend Richard Peterson officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel in Graceville, FL.