Neal Dunn Statement on Second Congressional District Victory

PANAMA CITY, FL – Dr. Neal Dunn released the following statement after winning a second term as the United States Representative for the Second Congressional District of Florida:

“Leah and I would like to thank all our amazing supporters who played a part in this victory. As your Congressman, I will continue to work hard to strengthen our economy and improve job growth, fix our broken health care system, support our veterans, and rebuild our military. Over the last 20 months our country has seen historical highs in job creation and small business optimism. We have had great success with the tax cuts and deregulation, but we must continue to support our small businesses and give hardworking Americans a break. We still have much work to do in Washington and I am committed to working with President Trump to continue this momentum. I am humbled you have given me the opportunity to serve you by representing our conservative values in Washington.”