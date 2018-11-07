NAS Pensacola to host Veterans Day Service

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola is scheduled to host a Veteran’s Day Observance Ceremony Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Aviation Memorial Chapel onboard the base.

The ceremony, designed to recognize the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I as well as express appreciation and gratitude for service members from all eras of the United States Armed Forces, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The ceremony takes place on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, as it did 100 years ago when World War I Allies and Germany signed an armistice resulting in the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front.

The ceremony will include a prayer and eleven tolls of a bell, commemorating the more than 16 million service members and civilians killed during World War I.