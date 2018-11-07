Moore obit

Mr. Paul Carl Moore, age 77, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away November 3, 2018 at his home. He was born December 25, 1940 in Richmond, Virginia to the late John Caleb Moore and Sophie Vernell Morgan Moore.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by one son, Paul Moore and one daughter, Tina Marsh.

Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Priscilla Anne Moore of Bonifay, FL; two sons, John Moore of Richmond, VA and David Mickey and wife Milissa Ann of Bonifay, FL; four daughters, Melinda Moore, Deborah Moore, Tammy Wheeler and husband Neil of Tampa, FL and Trisha Anne Roberts and husband Stephen of Tampa, FL; 18 grandchildren, Tommy Lee Marsh, Christopher Mickey, Amanda Mickey, Aaron Wheeler, Pamela Marsh, David Mickey III, Carrington Marsh, Tina Wheeler, Lydia Mickey, Sean Roberts, Alexis Roberts, Taten Moore, Sky Lilly Moore, Elson Moore, Ethan Moore, Erin Moore, Michael Calhoun and Joshua Bronson; 10 great-great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home directing.