Hunter safety courses offered in 2 counties in November

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in two counties in November (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Online-completion course

Liberty County

Nov. 10 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST)

Liberty Correctional Institution

11064 NW Dempsey Barron Road in Bristol

Traditional course (must complete both days)

Bay County

Nov. 17 & 18 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST)

Bay County Shooting Range

10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.