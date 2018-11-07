Denton obit

Mrs. Vetta Mae Denton, age 64, of Vernon, Florida, passed away November 5, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. She was born May 5, 1954 in Bonifay, Florida, to the late Angus Dee Dykes and Gladys Virginia Goodson Dykes.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Denton was preceded in death by the father to her children, Dewey Denton and one sister, Francis Dykes.

Mrs. Denton is survived by one son, Neil Denton of Vernon, FL; two daughters, Treva Hendrix and husband Melvin of Vernon, FL, and Terran Church-Chaudhary and husband Vick of Alford, FL; four brothers, Buck Dykes of Vernon, FL, Hayward Dykes of Vernon, FL, Buddy Dykes of Gretna, VA, and Buford Dykes of Sunny Hills, FL; four sisters, Marie Perkins of Vernon, FL, Iris Warren of Vernon, FL, Hazel Corbin of Vernon, FL, and Margaret Graham of Vernon, FL; 9 grandchildren, Eric Denton, Chanda Ellison, Joesph Adams, Jessica Daniels, Lacey Camacho, Courtney Hendrix, Elijah Church, Samantha Church and Jacob Church; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 9, 2018, at Abigail Freewill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home Vernon Chapel.