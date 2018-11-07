CHS seniors recognized

Chipley High School recognized senior football players, senior band members, senior varsity cheerleaders, and senior ROTC members on Friday, November 2, before the Homecoming game against Holmes County.

Zac Wilson, a 4-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Jacque & Blake Wilson

Riley Gavaller, a 3-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Anita & Donald Barnes

Jamison Spencer, a 4-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Stacia & Vince Spencer

Grant Smelcer, a 3-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Connie and Gary Smelcer

Luke Bush, a 3-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Tracy and Scott Bush

Tyrell Blackmon, a 2-year participant of football, escorted by his mother Monay Blackmon

Austin Berry, a 2-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Stacy and Gabe Berry

Andrew Lawton, a 4-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Valerie and Keith Lawton

Cheyenne Barefield, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her parents Jennifer and Steven Barefield

Connor Barrett, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his parents Kim and Rusty Barrett

Caleb Beckley, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his parents Noelle and Philip Beckley

Libbi Birge, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her mom and grandparents, Melissa Birge & Pat and Butch Birge

Nathaniel Bowen, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his parents Virginia and Forrest Bowen

Emily Broom, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her parents Kristi and Michael Broom

Katie Burdeshaw, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her parents Lesa and Dan Burdeshaw

Lexi Bussey, a 1-year participant of band, escorted by her mother Karen Kent

Cortni Garvin, a 1-year participant of band, escorted by her mother Martha Garvin

Michaela Killings, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her parents Brenda and Michael Killings

Alex King, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her dad, mom and step-mom, Kevin, Lee-Amber and Serena King

Jose Martinez, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his mother Amalia Martinez

Dylan Mockridge, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his parents Margie and Charles Wilkerson

George Roulhac, a 2-year participant of band, escorted by his sisters Amirah and Clementine Roulhac

Dylan Rudd, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his parents Jeanette and Sam Rudd

Jade Strukel, a 1-year participant of band, escorted by her mother DeAnna Anderson

Stephen Chomos, a 4-year participant of ROTC, escorted by his parents Christine and Stephen Chomos

Jacob Holstead, a 4-year participant of ROTC, escorted by Sergeant Finn

Dustin Gunn, a 4-year participant of ROTC, escorted by his parents Dena and James Gunn

Macey Alsobrooks, a 2-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Missy and Jesse Alsobrooks

Abby Sapp, a 3-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Jennifer and Jim Sapp

Ciara McEntyre, a 2-year participant of cheer, escorted by hr parents Tosha Holley and Mark McEntyre

Sara Padgett, a 2-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Glenna and Scott Padgett

Cecilee Cook, a 1-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Kelli and Henry Cook

Hollie Smith, a 4-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Kathie and Tommy Smith

Kaitlin Cumbie, a 2-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Donna and Jimmy Cumbie

McKenzie Gay, a 3-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Damara Nix and Willy Gay

