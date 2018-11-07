CHS seniors recognized

Chipley High School recognized senior football players, senior band members, senior varsity cheerleaders, and senior ROTC members on Friday, November 2, before the Homecoming game against Holmes County.
Zac Wilson, a 4-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Jacque & Blake Wilson
Riley Gavaller, a 3-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Anita & Donald Barnes
Jamison Spencer, a 4-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Stacia & Vince Spencer
Grant Smelcer, a 3-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Connie and Gary Smelcer
Luke Bush, a 3-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Tracy and Scott Bush
Tyrell Blackmon, a 2-year participant of football, escorted by his mother Monay Blackmon
Austin Berry, a 2-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Stacy and Gabe Berry
Andrew Lawton, a 4-year participant of football, escorted by his parents Valerie and Keith Lawton
Cheyenne Barefield, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her parents Jennifer and Steven Barefield
Connor Barrett, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his parents Kim and Rusty Barrett
Caleb Beckley, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his parents Noelle and Philip Beckley
Libbi Birge, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her mom and grandparents, Melissa Birge & Pat and Butch Birge
Nathaniel Bowen, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his parents Virginia and Forrest Bowen
Emily Broom, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her parents Kristi and Michael Broom
Katie Burdeshaw, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her parents Lesa and Dan Burdeshaw
Lexi Bussey, a 1-year participant of band, escorted by her mother Karen Kent
Cortni Garvin, a 1-year participant of band, escorted by her mother Martha Garvin
Michaela Killings, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her parents Brenda and Michael Killings
Alex King, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by her dad, mom and step-mom, Kevin, Lee-Amber and Serena King
Jose Martinez, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his mother Amalia Martinez
Dylan Mockridge, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his parents Margie and Charles Wilkerson
George Roulhac, a 2-year participant of band, escorted by his sisters Amirah and Clementine Roulhac
Dylan Rudd, a 4-year participant of band, escorted by his parents Jeanette and Sam Rudd
Jade Strukel, a 1-year participant of band, escorted by her mother DeAnna Anderson
Stephen Chomos, a 4-year participant of ROTC, escorted by his parents Christine and Stephen Chomos
Jacob Holstead, a 4-year participant of ROTC, escorted by Sergeant Finn
Dustin Gunn, a 4-year participant of ROTC, escorted by his parents Dena and James Gunn
Macey Alsobrooks, a 2-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Missy and Jesse Alsobrooks
Abby Sapp, a 3-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Jennifer and Jim Sapp
Ciara McEntyre, a 2-year participant of cheer, escorted by hr parents Tosha Holley and Mark McEntyre
Sara Padgett, a 2-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Glenna and Scott Padgett
Cecilee Cook, a 1-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Kelli and Henry Cook
Hollie Smith, a 4-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Kathie and Tommy Smith
Kaitlin Cumbie, a 2-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Donna and Jimmy Cumbie
McKenzie Gay, a 3-year participant of cheer, escorted by her parents Damara Nix and Willy Gay
