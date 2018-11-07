Central Panhandle of Florida joins global Christmas project to send joy to children overseas

Nov. 12: Central Panhandle of Florida Kicks Off National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, Panhandle residents are expressing their gratitude by giving back. Residents are filling shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

On Monday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., six (6) separate sites in the Central Panhandle will host a celebration to kick off Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week (Nov. 12 – 19). Local residents will collect shoebox gifts at these 6 drop-off locations. The Samaritan’s Purse project, partnering with churches worldwide, will deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. The Central Panhandle of Florida Area Team volunteers hope to collect more than 18,750 gifts this year.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Hobby Lobby on 23rd Street in Panama City has graciously agreed to allow individuals to bring their packed shoeboxes to their 23rd Street parking lot on Friday, November 16th between 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM and again on Saturday, November 17th between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM. If the Central Drop-off location in Chipley is inconvenient for churches in the Panama City/Panama City Beach area to get their shoebox gifts to, they are encouraged to take their shoebox gifts to CornerStone Church or Woodstock Church on Panama City Beach.

“We believe these simple gifts have the ability to send a tangible message of hope to children facing difficult circumstances,” said Central Panhandle of Florida Area Team volunteer Donna Mosier. “It is exciting to see the Panhandle communities come together to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with millions of boys and girls around the world.”

Panhandle residents are not alone in their effort to show God’s love to children in need. More than 150,000 U.S. volunteers including families, churches and other groups are linking arms across the country to contribute to the largest Christmas project of its kind. In 2018, Samaritan’s Purse hopes to collect enough Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to reach 11 million children, with 18,750 coming from the Central Panhandle area.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 850-227-5185, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Chipley, FL – Shiloh Baptist Church

1976 Shiloh Lane

Chipley, FL 32428-4042

Mon, Nov. 12: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Sun, Nov. 18: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Marianna, FL – Eastside Baptist Church

4785 Highway 90

Marianna, FL 32446-0119

Mon, Nov. 12: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 18: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Panama City Beach, FL – CornerStone Baptist Church

213 Carolyn Avenue

Panama City Beach, FL 32407-5606

Mon, Nov. 12: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 18: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Westville, FL – West Pittman Baptist Church

1603 Bradley Road

Westville, FL 32464-8112

Mon, Nov. 12: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Wed, Nov. 14: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Thu, Nov. 15: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Fri, Nov. 16: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 18: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Panama City Beach, FL – Woodstock Church

17495 Panama City Beach Parkway

Panama City Beach, FL 32413-6015

Mon, Nov. 12: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 18: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

CENTRAL DROPOFF LOCATION:

Chipley, FL – First Baptist Church Chipley

1300 South Boulevard

Chipley, FL 32428-0643

Mon, Nov. 12: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Tue, Nov. 13: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 14: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 15: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 16: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 17: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 18: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM