BCF College Singers and Jazz Band merge for concert

On Sunday, October 28, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) sent two of their exceptional musical groups to perform a joint concert at Harmony Baptist Church in Andalusia, Alabama. The BCF College Singers, directed by Professor of Music Buford Cox and accompanied by Professor of Piano Angela Glover, and the BCF Jazz Band, directed by Associate Professor of Music Ron Branning, represented the college as they led in worship and shared their musical expertise.

“This is the first time the Jazz Band and one of our BCF choirs has joined for a church concert,” stated Cox. “The diverse styles of music and the expertise with which they were performed made for a very enjoyable program. Our host Music and Worship Pastor, Alumnus Terry Mills, commented that it was, ‘an amazing time of worship.’”

Both groups performed from an impressive repertoire of music. The BCF College Singers sang the Cameroon Processional “Praise the Lord.” They also performed standard choral literature such as “Ascribe to the Lord” by Rosephanye Powell, “From Age to Age Thou Art God” by Anna Laura Page, and “Every Valley” by John Ness Beck. In addition, the eclectic group performed a gospel rendition of “I Sing Because I’m Happy” and a Southern gospel favorite, “Hallelujah, We Shall Rise.” The BCF Jazz Band delighted the congregation with the smooth sounds of “Just a Closer Walk with Thee, Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus, It Is Well with My Soul, Spiritual Amen, Oh Happy Day, Awesome God, and God Bless the U.S.A.”

After performing during the regular chapel service at BCF the following Monday, the two musical groups traveled to their next destination for another joint concert. They are also scheduled to perform with the BCF College Choir during the upcoming Florida Baptist State Convention in Miami, Florida.

In addition to performing at church and convention events, BCF musical groups are available to share their talents at schools and music festivals. Following a recent performance of the BCF College Singers at Walton High School, the Choral Director Lona Robinson stated, “What a splendid choral experience you brought us today! Wow! It was a thrill to watch our students as they listened and learned. Thank you so very much!”

For more information on the music degrees offered through The Baptist College of Florida, or to schedule a group for your special event, please call 850-263-3261, ext. 427.