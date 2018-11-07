Additional McLendon scholarships available for Chipola spring semester

MARIANNA—The McLendon Educational Trust Hurricane Michael Relief Scholarship applications are now available in the Chipola College Foundation office and on the college website, www.chipola.edu.

McLendon Educational Trust Hurricane Michael Relief Scholarship applications for the Spring 2019 semester will be accepted until scholarship funds are depleted. Completed applications may be submitted in person at the Foundation office or mailed to Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446. Only one McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship award will be made per student for the Spring 2019 semester. Students who have already received notice of a McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship award for the Spring 2019 semester, will not need to submit another application.

The scholarship may be used toward tuition and/or books for the Spring 2019 semester at Chipola. Applicants must complete the scholarship application and provide documents outlined on the application, which include: a student letter, college and/or high school transcripts as outlined on the application and the previous year’s household income tax returns. The scholarship selection is based on both financial need as well as merit. Proof of hurricane damage is not required.

For information, contact the Chipola College Foundation at 850-718-2445.