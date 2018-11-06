Mrs. Lola Bell Clark Russ, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and Christian friend, was called to her heavenly home on November 2, 2018, in Tampa, FL, at the home of her baby daughter, Holly M. Russ, where she was currently residing and being lovingly cared for.

Mrs. Russ was born on September 18, 1931, in Gordon, Alabama, to the late Mr. Jessie James Clark Sr., and Mrs. Louisa (Luizer) Grimes Clark who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Russ was a devout Christian and received the baptism of the Holy Spirit at a very early age. Mrs. Lola Russ was a loving, caring and giving soul with a highly affectious laugh and smile. She was God-fearing and always kept a prayer and praise in her heart. Even after being diagnosed with dementia she never forgot how to pray and call on the Lord. She worked in her community faithfully up until the diagnosis of her dementia and early Alzheimer disease which impeded a lot of her memory activities. This beautiful flower will be remembered for her courage, bravery and strength through those difficult times. But, especially for her undying love she had for her mother, father, husband, children and grands.

Mrs. Lola was gifted musically and artistically as she loved playing the piano and keyboards. She spent most of her adult life caring for and protecting her children. She raised all of her children under the Proverbs 22:6 scripture, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Her work stint was in the restaurant and hotel industry where she worked to help provide for her family. Mrs. Russ’ most proud career was as a beautician and entrepreneur where she was the proud owner of Russ Beauty Salon in Port St. Joe, FL. She serviced most of the community with her infamous Press-N-Curl.

Mrs. Lola Russ was highly adored and cherished by the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Mr. Thadus Russ, Sr. (deceased) and her ten children: Ronald Jean Clark (deceased), Thadus Anthony Russ, Jr. (deceased), Frederick Bernard Russ (Tressie), Ricky McKenzie Russ (deceased), Stephanie Rena Turner (Eugene), Dorothy Michelle Aiken (Brian), Martin Luther Russ (Rosetta), Denna Evyette Day (Marion), Danna Suzette Pittman (Michael) and Holly Meredith Russ. Her siblings: Annie P. Taylor (deceased), L. C. Clark (deceased), Jessie James, Jr. (deceased), Rosa Lee Robertson and Mattie Lou Gammon. She also has her living extended family: Annie Mae Larry (sister-in-law), Curtis Russ (brother-in-law) and Jesse Lee Russ (sister-in-law). Her grandchildren: Calandra Hammett, Channing Pittman, Martina Russ, Terricka Turner, Quithia Foreman, Daniel Day, Alexis Lamar, Kiara Tharpe and Landon Russ. Mrs. Lola Russ also leaves to mourn five beautiful great grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

A memorial service will take place from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at New Bethel Baptist Church at 208 N. Park Avenue in Port St. Joe, FL 32456, Friday, November 9, 2018.

The funeral services will take place at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church at 1935 Jacob Main St., Jacob City, FL 32431, at 1:00 pm CST., Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Mrs. Lola Russ is prepared by Christian Memorial Funeral Home at 5441 Cooper St., Graceville, FL 32440. The family is leaning on God’s word, Luke 23:43: “And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.”