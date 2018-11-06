Pastor appreciation

The Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church, at 816 Sunday Road, Chipley, will be having their Pastoral Appreciation Service for Pastor Malcolm O. Nelson on Sunday, November 18th.

Dr. Christopher V. White, Pastor of New Prospect AME Zion Church, Spartanburg, South Carolina, will be the preacher for the 11 am service. The Rev. Willie E. Brown, Sr., Pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Argyle will be the preacher for the 3 pm service.

The Theme is “Do You Love Me ……. Then Feed My Sheep” (John 21:17).

Dinner will be served starting at 1 pm. All are invited.