Cochran obit

Ronnie Cochran, 70 of Noma Community, Bonifay, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Flowers Hospital following a brief illness.

Ronnie was born in Dothan, AL, on September 8, 1948 to the late A.J. and Boncil Hatcher Cochran. Ronnie has worked with Barber Farm Service in Campbellton, FL for a number of years, in which he was truly appreciated by not only his boss and co-workers but also by all the customers. His most cherished was his beloved wife Patricia and daughter Courtney. He loved spending his time with them, helping Courtney with the horses at their home on Clayhill Ranch and as they all traveled for barrel racing events. When at home and relaxing he would spend time on the front porch drinking his sweet tea. Ronnie also loved to fish and would every chance he could with different family members or friends. He will be truly missed by all…

A celebration of his life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Noma Town Hall.

In memory of Ronnie, the family would like to ask memorials be made to The Wounded Warrior Project (his dad was wounded in war) or Hurricane Michael victims.

Preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Greg Cochran.

Survived by his beloved wife Patricia Cochran, daughter Courtney Cochran, Noma, son Devin Cochran, Dothan, AL; brother A.J. “Bill” Cochran and wife Brenda, Ariton, AL; four nephews and two fur-babies Shiloh and Allie.