BCF to hold Annual Holiday Heritage Festival

Each year, faculty, staff and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville assist visitors from all around the area usher in the holiday season with a heartwarming beginning during the Annual BCF Holiday Heritage Festival. This year’s festival is scheduled for Friday, November 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., located in the Historic Heritage Village just off Sanders Avenue.

A multitude of activities are planned for the much anticipated event, including a variety of craft demonstrations and everyone’s favorite – watching the cane grinding and syrup making. The BCF College Choir and Orchestra will be presenting the first performance of their annual Christmas Musical, “Then and Now” in the R. G. Lee Chapel beginning at 9:30 a.m. and then at 11:00 a.m. the skilled artisans will be sharing memories of the past as they demonstrate pottery making, blacksmithing, quilting, soap making, and homemade arts and crafts.

Visitors will have an opportunity to purchase items from some of the craft vendors, as well as the delicious food items including homemade chili, hot dogs, and chicken purlieu, provided by the BCF Faculty and Staff Wives, with all of the proceeds collected going directly into the BCF scholarship fund.

Guests, young and those more seasoned, will enjoy this fun and festive event as the holiday season at The Baptist College of Florida always begins with the Annual Holiday Heritage Festival and Christmas Musical. For more information, contact 850-263-3261 ext. 416.