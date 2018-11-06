BCF presents “Christmas Then and Now”

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Music and Worship Division and the Music Ministry of the First Baptist Church (FBC) of Dothan, Alabama, are teaming up to bring you Christmas: Then and Now—a look backward at Christmas traditions and music of the past, and a look forward to consider how celebrations of the Nativity of Christ might impact future generations.

Presented by choral ensembles, a hand bell choir, a guitar ensemble, an orchestra and a seventy-five voice combined choir, the program will feature holiday favorites from “Christmas Then” such as Sleigh Ride, and classics such as And the Glory of the Lord from Handel’s “Messiah,” Pat-a-Pan, and God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen. According to BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis, the congregation will enjoy a carol sing-along with Fantasia Noel Medley.

Selections representing “Christmas Now” include a contemporary arrangement of Joy to the World and the beautiful ballad, I Believe.

The performance will be punctuated with video clips from couples in both the BCF and FBC families sharing favorite Christmas memories, and expressing hope for building family Christmas memories in the future.

At the conclusion, the congregation will be reminded by choir, hand bells and orchestra to Let the Bells Ring Loud taking the joyful message of Christ’s coming to a world in need.

Performances are free, and the public is cordially invited:

Friday, November 16, 9:30 a.m. R.G. Lee Chapel at The Baptist College of Florida

Thursday, November 29, 7:30 p.m. R.G. Lee Chapel at The Baptist College of Florida

Sunday, December 2, 6:00 p.m. First Baptist Church, Dothan, Alabama

For more information on special events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.