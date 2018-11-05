WFEC update November 5

GRACEVILLE – The co-op continues making progress with restoration efforts. WFEC continues striving to restore power to every member as quickly, but safely as possible.

The Bonifay & Graceville district offices have resumed normal operating hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Bonifay will be handling new services, disconnects & reconnects for repairs, payments, etc. The Graceville office will be handling disconnects & reconnects for repairs, and payments at this time. The Sneads office remains closed due to damage to the building.

All phone lines coming into the cooperative should now be operational. This includes:

263-3231 for the Graceville district office

547-9325 for the Bonifay district office

593-6491 for the Sneads district office

800-342-7400 toll-free

844-OUTAGE1 (844-688-2431) to report outages

855-MYWFECA (855-699-3322) to reach the automated system for payments & other business

As previously announced, the co-op will not charge delinquent fees or penalties until further notice. We are not disconnecting services to prepaid accounts or other accounts at this time. Payment extension arrangements will be made with members as needed upon request. The co-op will announce when it resumes normal business operations and procedures.