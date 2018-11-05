Five more charged in recent burglaries

HOLMES COUNTY – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has recovered more property stolen during recent burglaries in the community and has made additional arrests in connection to the crimes.

Newly charged are: Tommy Marsh, 47, of Bonifay – Dealing in Stolen Property; Cameron Williams, 16, of Bonifay – Burglary, Grand Theft; Shane Kent, 38, of Bonifay – Burglary, Grand Theft; Dallas Payne, 29, formerly of Panama City and Vernon – Dealing in Stolen Property, Burglary, Grand Theft; Jamie Sanders, 30, of Bonifay – Dealing in Stolen Property, Burglary, Grand Theft.

All of the above individuals were taken into custody with the exception of Jamie Sanders, who is still at large.

Four other individuals arrested in a previous round-up related to these burglaries are also facing additional charges as a result of the continued investigation. In custody on previous burglary arrests and facing new charges are: Lewis Eldridge – Burglary, Grand Theft; Amber Payne – Dealing in Stolen Property, Burglary, Grand Theft; Marcy Long – Burglary Grand Theft; Charles Cooner – Burglary and Grand Theft.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamie Sanders is asked to contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-547-3681 (option 1).