CHS Fall Concert

The Chipley High School Music Department will present their Fall Concert on Thursday, November 8. Admission is free to the 6:00pm concert, to be held in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church Chipley on South Blvd. The community is invited to attend and hear some of the finest student musicians in our area perform an evening of patriotic and special music honoring those who have served our country protecting our freedom. The concert will feature performances by the CHS Vocal Ensemble, Symphonic Band, and the “Spirit of the Tiger” Marching Band.

