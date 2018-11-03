Thompson obit

Betty Jean Thompson, 88, of Marianna, Florida, died Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

Mrs. Thompson was born in Perry, FL, and lived most of her life in Marianna where she retired from Sunland as a Cottage Parent. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Marianna for more than 60 years. Mrs. Thompson enjoyed her church, Sunday School, her flowers, shopping and most of all her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brinson and Eula Powell Hendry; two brothers, Franklin Hendry and Franklin “Buddy” Hendry, Jr.; one sister, Faye Murphy and one grandson, Richard Lee Redmon.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra and husband, James Harrison of Marianna, Joan and husband, Wayne Hamilton, also of Marianna; one sister, Brenda and husband, Terry Daniel of Valdosta, Georgia; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm Monday, November 5, 2018 at Trinity Baptist Church with Reverend Roland Rabon officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Trinity Baptist Church.