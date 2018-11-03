Kaia Philpot crowned VHS Homecoming Queen

In a pre-game ceremony Kaia Philpot was crowned 2018 Vernon High School Homecoming Queen by last year’s queen Trinity Potter.

The homecoming court included:

Freshman Princess – Nicol Carillo

Sophomore Princess – Cassidy Armbruster

Junior Princess – Tashara Roche

Senior Attendants – Lana Bush, Natalie Kennedy, Megan McDonnell, Keirston Seal

Finalists – Faith Baxley, Kaia Philpot, Marissa White

VHS seniors were also recognized.

Football/Cheer: River Basinger, Nick & Nikko Campbell, Jacob Haddock, Joseph Jenkins, Elijah Neal, Tyler Oge, Cristian Proctor, Demetreious Walston, Brandi Anglin, Faith Baxley, Lana Bush, Megan McDonnell

Band/JROTC: Luke Capps, Aniko McFather, Madison Redus, Shanaray Sheffield, Nora Strickland, Aura Tate, Robert Estep

In the homecoming game against Blountstown, the Vernon Jackets were victorious 32-28.