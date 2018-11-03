BCF doubles goal in scholarship drive

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) is currently celebrating its seventy-fifth anniversary. According to BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, “For three quarters of a century, we have had the privilege of educating and training the Greatest Generations of Christian Leaders.” All students at BCF are pursuing programs of study that will enable them to serve in a wide variety of ministry-related careers. With twenty-one undergraduate and two graduate programs, the college has graduates serving in varied fields around the world.

Kinchen noted that, “Since so many of our graduates serve in mission settings and small churches or other ministry-related jobs, we try to make sure that they graduate with little to no student debt.” As a part of the seventy-fifth anniversary celebration, Kinchen decided to ask several friends of the school to contribute to a $75,000 Anniversary Scholarship Fund noting that the decision came rather late in the overall planning for the celebration. Therefore, there were many folks who tried to make sure that the BCF President would not be disappointed if they were not able to reach the designated goal of $75,000. By the time the Board of Trustees met for their meeting and an anniversary celebration in September, Kinchen was able to announce that they had indeed not reached their goal. Rather, they had raised over $137,000 for scholarships. At that time, the BCF President extended the challenge and told those in attendance that he was absolutely convinced that they could raise double the original goal and secure $150,000 to distribute to students. At the end of October, the college received a check from one of its longtime friends. That check was the tipping point. It put the fundraising drive over the $150,000 mark, thus doubling the original goal.

In announcing the total amount raised for the Seventy-fifth Anniversary Scholarship, the BCF President stated, “Once again I underestimated the provision of our Lord and the generosity of His people.” Many of our students will receive assistance through these funds. For some of them, it will mean that they will be able to stay in school to complete their program of study. Kinchen went on to say, “For seventy-five years, God has provided for this unique institution in marvelous ways, and I am convinced that the best is yet to come.”

For more information on scholarships and the twenty-one undergraduate degrees and two graduated degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261 ext. 460, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.