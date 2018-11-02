WFEC update November 2

GRACEVILLE – The co-op continues making progress with restoration efforts. WFEC continues striving to restore power to every member as quickly, but safely as possible.

As of today, the cooperative’s restoration figures are:

Holmes County: 7,482 meters restored (100% of the meters served out of the Bonifay district office)

Washington County: 3,931 meters restored (92%)

Jackson County: 10,278 meters restored (75%)

Calhoun County: 2,174 meters restored (76%)

Total restored: 23,865 meters out of 28,317 are restored at this time

Approximately 84% of WFEC’s entire system has been restored.

As previously announced, the co-op will not charge delinquent fees or penalties until further notice. We are not disconnecting services to prepaid accounts or other accounts at this time. Payment extension arrangements will be made with members as needed upon request. The co-op will announce when it resumes normal business operations and procedures.

The co-op is still experiencing a service outage with Windstream, our phone provider, but our IT department now has 5 phones lines routed from a single operating number. Members can now call 800.342.7400 to speak with an operator. Please understand that there are only 5 lines working & the co-op still has approximately 5,000 members without power, so these lines will stay busy. Members can still call 844.OUTAGE1 (844.688.2431) to report outages & leave messages.

We’d like to remind our members to stay away from downed lines – never touch or drive over one. Also, when using back-up generators, follow all manufacturer’s safety instructions. Thank you for your continued prayers and support.