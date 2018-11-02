Mallory obit

Mrs. Reba Goddin Mallory, age 90, went to her heavenly home on Monday, October 29, 2018, while surrounded by her loving family.

Reba was born on September 9, 1928 to Charley and Ola Mae (Prescott) Goddin in Westville, Florida. In her youth she attended Westville School where she was a Point Guard for the girls’ basketball team. Her employment history includes Maxie’s Drive In and Barnes Cleaners in Panama City, FL. In 1965 she left the workforce to become a fulltime homemaker. She was a member of Hickory Hill Baptist Church in Westville and was an avid fan of Hank Williams, Sr. and Duke Basketball.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John C. Mallory; her sons Jeffery Mark Mallory (Buddy), J.R. Still and Dan Mallory, two infant sons, four sisters and one brother.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Marcy (Brad) Owens of Westville, Sally (Greg) Phillips, Dottie Howard and son John (Christine) Mallory all of Clarksville, FL; daughter in laws, Pam Still of Port St. Lucie, FL and Cheri Mallory of Clarksville, FL. Grandchildren, Douglas Bunnell and Nichole Bunnell of Milton, FL, Anthony Balistreri of Panama City, FL, Brent (Amanda) Balistreri and Thena Balistreri of Dothan, AL. Denise (Brian) McCarter of Knoxville, TN, Sherri Mallory, John (Theresa) Mallory, Mark (Rachel) Mallory, Angela Howard, Matthew Howard, Allison (Steve) Chambers all of Clarksville, FL, Bradley Owens of Tallahassee, FL, James (Maribelle) Still, Patrisha (Danny) Barker and Pauline Still all of Port St. Lucie, FL. 24 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

She is also survived by devoted nephews, Richard (Terri) Simmons of Westville, Nick (Margaret) Padgett of Highland View, FL and niece Bera Linton of Panama City, FL.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 1, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sims Funeral Home in Bonifay.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Hickory Hill Baptist Church in Westville, FL with Rev, David Grier and Rev David Goodman officiating. Interment will follow in the Hickory Hill Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing.

Pall Bearers will be grandsons, Brent Balistreri, Douglas Bunnell, Bradley Owens, John Mallory, Mark Mallory and great grandson Caleb Howard.

Honorary Paul Bearers are, Steve Chambers, Anthony Balistreri, John M. Mallory, Austin Mallory, Alec Howard, Matthew Howard.