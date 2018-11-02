HCHS Veterans Day program

The Holmes County High School’s JROTC program, Drama Department, and Blue Pride Band will host their annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, November 9th at 8:45 a.m. in the HCHS gymnasium to honor America’s Veterans.

Veterans of all military branches – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are invited to attend the celebration. The Blue Devils’ goal is to ensure that all service members including Active Duty, National Guard, Reserves, and/or Retired are recognized for their selfless service to our great nation. Refreshments will be available for veterans in the Media Center (library) after the program as a token of appreciation.

For questions or more information, contact the HCHS JROTC program at 850-547-9000 (extension 2129).