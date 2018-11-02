Bailey obit

Mrs. Frances Mayo Bailey, age 77 of Perry, FL passed away on October 31, 2018. Frances was born on August 18, 1941 to the late James and Mary Mayo of Bonifay, FL. She is also preceded in death by one sister, Grace Parker and two brothers, James Mayo and Joel C. Mayo.

Frances is survived by her husband of 62, years, Willard Bailey of Perry, FL and by two sons, Leonard “Cricket” Bailey and wife Karen, Kenneth “Peewee” Bailey and wife Lisa, two grandsons, Joey Bailey and wife Stephanie and Kyle Bailey, two great grandsons, Kamdyn and Kylan Bailey all of Perry, FL and the one she called “My girl” Jennie Rushing and husband Wayne and son Landon of Ponce de Leon, FL. She is also survived by four brothers, Raymond Mayo and wife Cindy, Richard Mayo and wife Debbie, John Mayo and Dan Mayo and three sisters, Virginia Wooten, Kate Grimsley and Lonice Goodyear and husband Brad.

A Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 2, 2018 at Sims Funeral Home located at 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Bonifay, Florida 32425 with the Rev. Myrna Carnley officiating with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Sims Funeral Home, 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bonifay, Florida.