Tax roll open for collection

Tax Collector Ken Naker is very sensitive to the needs of Washington County citizens affected by the recent damage due to the hurricane; however, state law requires the tax collector to mail and collect the 2018 property tax bills.

Below are a few important things to remember:

We understand your property may not be in the condition it was in on Jan. 1, 2018. However, State law requires taxes be assessed as of Jan. 1, 2018 for the 2018 year.

Property taxes are payable anytime between now and March 31, 2019. Please keep in mind there is no penalty for late payment until after March 31, 2019, and you do receive a discount if you pay early.

If your home, storage building, shed or commercial building was destroyed, please remember to contact the Washington County Property Appraiser’s Office at 850-638-6205 or visit their website at washcofl.com so your assessment can be adjusted for next year (2019).

Please remember our property tax dollars go to help pay for many services, including fire and rescue, law enforcement protection and infrastructure such as roads and utilities. Our taxing authorities’ resources have been significantly depleted as they have responded to needs and continue working towards recovery in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

The Washington County Property Appraiser has certified and delivered the 2018 Washington County Ad Valorem Tax Roll to the Office of the Washington County Tax Collector. Beginning, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, the tax roll is open for collection.

Payments may be made in-person, by mail, secure overnight drop box or online at www.washcotc.com.

If you have any questions please feel free to call (850) 638-6275.