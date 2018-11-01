November is Family Engagement in Education Month

~ Focus on the important role parents and families play in their child’s education ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart announced November as Family Engagement in Education Month. Family Engagement in Education Month focuses on schools and families working together to support learning for every child.

“We know that when parents and families are involved in a child’s education, the result is higher student achievement and more students prepared for future success,” said Commissioner Stewart. “I encourage all Florida families to get involved throughout the school year, stay informed and continue to make their child’s education a top priority.”

Family Engagement in Education Month not only brings awareness to the crucial role of parents and families, it provides schools and communities the opportunity to show appreciation to those who support student success at home and school.

Research shows that regardless of family income or background, students with involved parents and families are more likely to have:

Higher grades, test scores and graduation rates,

Better school attendance,

Increased motivation and self-esteem,

Lower rates of suspension,

Decreased use of drugs and alcohol, and

Fewer instances of violent behavior.

The Department of Education’s Bureau of Family and Community Outreach works with families, school districts and community-based organizations to increase family engagement by identifying and sharing information and resources that will lead to student success.

The Family Engagement in Education Month Toolkit offers resources to help parents and families become more involved in their child’s education.