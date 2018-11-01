News from Chipola

CHIPOLA THEATRE AUDITIONS FOR ‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theatre will hold auditions for the Spring musical Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m.

Audition packets are available in the Fine and Performing Arts Office. Audition information is available on the Chipola Theatre Facebook page.

Rehearsals begin Jan. 6, with show dates, Feb. 21-24.

For information, call Charles Sirmon, Theatre Director at 850-718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES AT REGIONALS

TALLAHASSEE– The Chipola College women’s cross country team concluded the season at the FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Meet in Tallahassee. Lila Taylor of Chipley represented Chipola in the meet. She ran a 25:10 on the 5K course, finishing 39thoverall.

Taylor also competed in the Mountain Dew Invitational at UF. She plans to run the NJCAA Half Marathon Nov. 17 in Orange Beach, AL.

Chipola offers scholarships for women’s cross country which may include tuition, and room and board. For information, contact Coach Rance Massengill at 718-2440 or email: massengillr@chipola.edu.

Smith is Chipola Employee of the Month

Rachel Smith is Chipola College’s Career Employee of the month for November. Smith serves as a Senior Staff Assistant in the Admission and Registration Department and has worked at the college since 2015.

CHIPOLA SSS VISITS FSU

Students in the Chipola College Student Support Services (SSS) program recently toured Florida State University and attended the FSU homecoming football game. SSS provides students opportunities to visit various colleges to research educational opportunities. Students will visit UF, FAMU, FSU-PC and UWF later this year. In addition to campus tours, SSS provides workshops on college admission, transfer requirements and financial aid. Chipola students interested in SSS, may call 850-718-2417 or visit www.chipola.edu/SSS.

ANDERSON SPEAKS AT CHIPOLA

Dr. Loran Anderson, Professor Emeritus FSU, botanist/taxonomist, and curator, discussed biodiversity with Chipola College environmental students. He linked his expertise on Cannabis with professional forensic experiences; and emphasized how the field of botany could impact student careers in teaching, law enforcement, agriculture, environmental engineering, and consulting. Dr. Anderson’s lecture was part of a program of study designed by Billy Bailey, Florida Caverns State Park Specialist.

CHIPOLA CHRISTMAS SHOW NOV. 29-30

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Music Department will present A Christmas Concert, Thursday, Nov. 29, and Friday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

Students and faculty from Chipola’s music department will perform the sounds of the season in a beautiful holiday setting for a show guaranteed to entertain.

Tickets—$5—may be purchased at the Box Office or online at http://www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Chipola students, faculty and staff tickets are free.