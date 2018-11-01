Marshall Road temporarily closed at State Road 79

Marshall Road will be closed to traffic at the intersection of State Road (S.R.) 79 in Washington County beginning Monday, Nov. 5 at 7a.m. Drivers on Marshall Road will be directed to the new S.R. 79 northbound lanes to a temporary turn-out, leading to the existing S.R. 79 roadway. The detour route will be clearly marked. Signs and variable message boards will be on site to direct traffic. This temporary road closure will be in place for several weeks while crews adjust the elevation of the Marshall Road and S.R. 79 intersection.

Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the 45 MPH speed limit when traveling in the construction area, watch for equipment and workers entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.