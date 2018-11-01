The Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties recognize November as Diabetes Awareness Month, a month set aside every year to raise awareness about diabetes and promote the importance of taking steps to confront diabetes as a critical health issue. The theme for this year is The Family and Diabetes, strengthening the role of the family in the management, care, prevention, and education of diabetes.

The number of people diagnosed with diabetes has more than tripled in the last 20 years in the U.S. In Florida, it is estimated that over 2.4 million people have diabetes and over 5.8 million have prediabetes. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in Florida.

There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes (diabetes while pregnant). Women with diabetes have more difficulty conceiving and may have poor pregnancy outcomes, so it is especially important for women to be aware of their risk factors for developing diabetes, including having a family history of diabetes as well as age, weight, and physical activity level.

There isn’t a cure yet for diabetes, but a healthy lifestyle can reduce its impact on your life. Thanks to better treatments, people with diabetes are now living longer—and with a better quality of life—than ever before. A blood test from your health care provider can determine if you have diabetes. Early treatment can prevent serious problems diabetes can cause, such as loss of eyesight or kidney damage.

Please join us for a pre-diabetes screening event on Thursday, November 15th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly, 911 N Waukesha Street, Bonifay and on Tuesday, November 13th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.at the Piggly Wiggly, 1264 Church Avenue, Chipley. Everyone who completes a screening will receive a free gift!

To learn more about diabetes prevention and self-management, visit www.floridahealth.gov/diabetes.