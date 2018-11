The date has been set for the Holiday Heritage Festival, November 16 beginning at 11 a.m., to be held in Heritage Village on the Baptist College of Florida campus.

The Annual Christmas program “Christmas Then & Now” will be held November 16 at 9:30 a.m. and November 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel, and the final performance at First Baptist Church Dothan on December 2 at 6 p.m.