WFEC restoration update October 31

GRACEVILLE – The co-op continues making progress with restoration efforts. Though a lot of progress has been made, some members are still looking at several more days before their power is restored. This is due to the amount of devastation in some of the more rural areas of our service territory. WFEC continues striving to restore power to every member as quickly, but safely as possible.

As of today, the cooperative’s restoration figures are:

Holmes County: 7,482 meters restored (100% of the meters served out of the Bonifay district office)

Washington County: 3,912 meters restored (92%)

Jackson County: 9,479 meters restored (69%)

Calhoun County: 1,496 meters restored (52%)

Total restored: 22,369 meters out of 28,317 are restored at this time

Approximately 79% of WFEC’s entire system has been restored.

To report your power outage, a safety concern or a medical essential need please call our toll-free outage hotline number at 1-844-Outage1 or 1-844-688-2431. The Graceville and Bonifay office numbers are still inoperable at this time and you will only receive a fast busy at each of these numbers. The Sneads office number is operable but being utilized to route members to the outage reporting system. This is the most efficient and effective way to report your outage at this time. Once the phone lines are repaired we will utilize every available person to answer phones and strive to provide you with the personal service you need, expect and deserve.

We’d like to remind our members to stay away from downed lines – never touch or drive over one. Also, when using back-up generators, follow all manufacturer’s safety instructions. Thank you for your continued prayers and support.