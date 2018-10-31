FWC, partners discuss enhanced support for continued red tide response

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Florida Department of Environmental Protection leadership met with county partners to discuss continued red tide response, including enhanced testing efforts, technology and equipment to support impacted communities.

Gov. Rick Scott announced today that $765,000 will go toward funding additional FWC scientists and field and laboratory equipment to support efforts to mitigate the impacts of naturally-occurring red tide.

Gov. Scott also announced today that DEP has committed nearly $1.3 million in grant funding to Atlantic coast communities to support efforts to mitigate the impacts of red tide. This includes a commitment of more than $522,000 to Indian River, $500,000 to Palm Beach, $100,000 to St. Lucie, almost $75,000 to Brevard and $100,000 to Miami-Dade counties.

Support from Gov. Scott and teamwork among partners has been critical in responding to this event to protect public health, support communities, and conserve fish, wildlife and their habitats.