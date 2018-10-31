Fitzgerald obit

John Patrick “Papa” Fitzgerald, Sr. passed on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Azalea Gardens Memory Care, a loving and caring community in Tallahassee, FL. Born in Bellows Falls, VT, on July 11, 1930, Papa especially enjoyed golf and Seminole Football. But his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He married his loving wife Cindy Brock Fitzgerald on January 23, 1960. Their 58-year union was blessed with four adoring children and eight grands.

Although loud and gregarious, our Papa was a soft and gentle soul. He enriched the lives of everyone he met with his humor, his infectious laugh and the stories of his years in the U.S. Air Force and Korean War, his golfing adventures with his closest buddies, and his 40 years working in the aerospace industry. Papa loved traveling the world, most recently trips with family to Machu Picchu in Southern Peru in 2005 and a tour of Ireland in 2000.

Papa is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy, sons Paul (Jennifer), Johnny (Xiaoling), daughter Gail Knight (Bob), eight grandchildren, Casey (Tory), Timothy, Taylor (Sam), Danny, Tommy, Abbey, Johnny, and Brock, and many, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his blessed son Patrick, his parents Thomas and Agnes, two brothers Paul and Thomas, and a sister Loretta.

Papa will be memorialized at a funeral mass at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Bonifay, FL on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT. Graveside service at Galilee Church Cemetery in Graceville, FL will follow at 12:30 PM CDT. James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

In gratitude of the loving and tender care given to our Papa, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, FL.

We love you Papa.