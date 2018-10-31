~ FHP is handing out safety tips this Halloween ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), reminds motorists and pedestrians to use extreme caution and safely share the road this Halloween night. Motorists should always stay focused when behind the wheel and never drive impaired as buzzed driving is drunk driving.

“As families head out for Halloween, they tend to focus on the excitement of the night and not safety on the road. All parents and caregivers are encouraged to keep a lookout for their child’s safety, and all motorists are reminded to watch for pedestrians and keep their hands on the wheel, eyes on the road and mind on driving, to keep everyone safe,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes.

Motorists should never drive impaired. The many lives that have been altered by impaired driving is nothing short of catastrophic. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and its law enforcement partners are working to make the Halloween holiday, safe for everyone to enjoy.

“Drunk or drugged driving is a poor choice that carries consequences that can impact the lives of so many. Make the right choice and Arrive Alive,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Our Troopers constantly strive to keep Florida roadways safe for the motoring public and are ready to take action to stop impaired drivers from placing innocent lives at risk.”

The DHSMV strongly encourages parents and motorists to take extra care in safeguarding children. Low visibility and heavy pedestrian traffic can make navigating Halloween roadways tricky. Follow these safety tips to make this holiday a treat:

Motorists:

Pay attention and reduce distractions; turn off the radio and put down the phone.

Slow down and use caution. Costumes may impair a child’s ability to see and hear approaching cars, preventing them from getting out of the roadway quickly.

Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks.

Enter and exit driveways slowly and always check behind your vehicle before backing.

Keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters who may suddenly dart into traffic from between parked cars.

Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:

Be seen! Carry a flashlight, wear bright clothing and put reflective tape on costumes and goody bags.

Use sidewalks whenever possible. If sidewalks are not available, walk facing traffic as close to the curb as possible.

Remind children to never run out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Be aware of surroundings. Don’t wear headphones or text while walking.

Children should not trick-or-treat unsupervised. Walk with your trick-or-treaters and hold the hands of young children. Review pedestrian safety with teens if they trick-or-treat without supervision.

For more Halloween safety tips, visit DHSMV’s website.