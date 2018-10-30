WFEC restoration update October 30

GRACEVILLE – The co-op continues making progress with restoration efforts. Though a lot of progress has been made, some members are still looking at several more days before their power is restored. This is due to the amount of devastation in some of the more rural areas of our service territory. WFEC continues striving to restore power to every member as quickly, but safely as possible.

As of today, the cooperative’s restoration figures are:

Holmes County: 7,482 meters restored (100% of the meters served out of the Bonifay district office)

Washington County: 3,890 meters restored (91%)

Jackson County: 9,206 meters restored (67%)

Calhoun County: 1,492 meters restored (52%)

Total restored: 22,070 meters out of 28,317 are restored at this time

Approximately 78% of WFEC’s entire system has been restored.

The cooperative’s telephone service provider continues to experience a regional outage in a large portion of the Florida Panhandle. This outage is affecting phone service to and from the cooperative. We understand how frustrating it is to try and reach someone regarding your outage, medically essential needs, safety concerns and other important communications. Members can report their power outage by calling, 844.OUTAGE1 (844.688.2431). This is the automated system so you will not reach a live operator, but your outage will be reported. In addition, the cooperative has been able to transfer the automated outage system & payment system to another number at this time. To report an outage or make a payment, call 800-342-7400. This is the automated system so you will not reach a live operator, but your outage will be reported and your payment will be accepted. Members can also leave a recorded message on this system which well be checked on a regular basis.

WFEC district offices remain closed for regular co-op business at this time. Thank you for the many prayers lifted up for our fallen lineman’s family and his co-workers during this time of loss. Thank you for your patience and support as we continue restoring power throughout our service area at this time.