The State-FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at 1173 East Highway 90 in Bonifay will be closed November 5, 6 and 7. The location will be serving as a polling station. The Recovery Center will resume normal operations November 8.

The Center’s staff provides face-to-face guidance in applying for state and federal disaster assistance.

Except for November 5, 6 and 7, the Center remains open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.