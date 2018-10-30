Pridgen obit

James Washington Pridgen II was born on January 26, 1977 to James & Thaise (Hampton) Pridgen, Sr. in Jacksonville, Florida. He went home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2018 due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

James was educated in the public-school system of Jackson County, Florida, graduating in 1996 from the Malone High School. After High School, he became a part of the Florida Department of Corrections where he served faithfully for 22. James was currently employed with the Walton Correctional Institute of DeFuniak Springs, Florida where he served as a Correctional Officer Colonel. Col. Pridgen was a hard and dedicated worker and loved his job and his fellow associates in the FDOC.

Throughout his 41 years on earth, the happiest moment in his life was when he was united in Holy Matrimony to Alesha Patton on March 18, 2006. Throughout the 12 years of their marriage they created an unbreakable bond and formed memories that will be forever cherished. James was a wonderful husband, loving father & grandfather, beloved brother, respected uncle, cousin, friend and coworker. Although he is no longer on this earth physically, his legacy leaves a deep imprint with each person he encountered and will be remember throughout the end of time.

Col. Pridgen was preceded in death by his parents: James & Thaise Pridgen, Sr.; his grandparents: Frank & Mary Hampton, Sr.; and his brother-in-law: Isaac J. Symms, II.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife: Alesha Pridgen of Marianna, Florida; two (2) daughters: Jaquira Pridgen of Orlando, Florida and PFC Jaquiya Smith of Ft. Stuart, Georgia; two (2) sons: LCpl James Pridgen III of Camp Hansen, Japan and Jace Pridgen of Mariana, Florida; two (2) grandsons: Aiden and Namari Pridgen; those raised as his own: Elijah Javon Hooks, Ashante D’Mor Hooks, and Ariel Montrel Patton; two (2) sisters: Patrice B. Symms of Jacksonville, Florida, and Chantelle Pridgen of Tallahassee, Florida; four (4) brothers: Javon Pridgen of Tallahassee, Florida, Jacob Jones, Jr., James Anthony Pridgen, and Warren Fulton (Maria), all of Jacksonville, Florida; mother-in-law: Debra Patton-Brown of Chipley, Florida; four (4) sisters-in-law: Tequilla Montreal McKnight (Markee) of Dothan, Alabama, Megan Alyss Brown of Chipley, Florida, Ashley Patton-Grey (Eric) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Mattie G. Claiborn of Chipley, Florida; god-daughter: Kierstin Smith of Chipley, Florida; along with a large host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many sorrowful coworkers and friends.