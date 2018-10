The Chipola theatre production of Almost, Maine has been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8 and Friday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for everyone. There will be no reserved seating. All seats are general admission. Almost, Maine contains mature content which may not be suitable for children.

Almost, Maine is a town so far north, it’s almost not in the U.S.

Patrons who would like a refund may visit the box office. For information call the box office at 718-2420.