Chipola baseball and basketball games free this week

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host several basketball and baseball games this week. All athletic events will be free to the public this week.

The two-time defending national champion Chipola baseball team hosts Wallace-Dothan Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 2:30 p.m., and Coastal Alabama-South, Thursday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m.

Chipola basketball kicks off the pre-conference season with four weekend games. On Friday, Nov. 2, the Lady Indians host East Georgia State at 5 p.m., followed by the Indians vs. Miami-Dade at 7 p.m. Basketball continues Saturday, Nov. 3, with the Lady Indians vs. Motlow at 3 p.m., followed by the Indians vs. Enterprise State at 5 p.m.

There is no admission charge for any event.

For information, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.