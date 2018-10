While Kate M. Smith Elementary will not be doing their dinner this year, KMS PTO is taking orders for pre-cooked pans of chicken and dressing. All orders must be in and paid for by Friday, November 2. Pick up is November 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices are $30 for 12 x 20 pan, and $20 for 10 x 12 pan.

Like this: Like Loading...