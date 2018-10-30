Business recovery resources for Calhoun County

AG Recovery Listening Session – Tuesday, October 30

Members of Florida’s agriculture and timber industry are invited to meet with Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam to discuss damage caused by Hurricane Michael, and recovery efforts and needs.

Additionally, The Florida Forest Service, Tree Farm Representatives, Forest Industry, UF/IFAS Extension, NRCS Agent, and Farm Service Agent will be present to answer questions.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 3:00p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST

Rivertown Community Church

19359 State Road 71 N

Blountstown, FL 32424

Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance Workshop – Friday, November 2

A workshop on SBA assistance will be held in the Calhoun County Extension Building (20816 Central Avenue E, Blountstown, FL 32424) on Friday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. CST. An SBA representative will be on hand to provide information on available assistance, as well as answer questions.

SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters. SBA disaster loans can be used to repair or replace the following items damaged or destroyed in a declared disaster: real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, and inventory and business assets. You may register for federal assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov and apply for SBA disaster loan assistance using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should also call 800-621-3362.

Business Disaster Assessment Survey

The Business Damage Assessment survey remains open at https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments, and impacted businesses are encouraged to fill out the survey. Information such as the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan and the Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan, can be found at www.FloridaDisaster.biz under the “Recover” tab.

United States Department of Agriculture Disaster Assistance & Recovery Workshop – Wednesday, November 7

The USDA will be hosting a Disaster & Recovery Workshop at the Rivertown Community Church Sanctuary (19359 SR 71 North, Blountstown, FL) on Wednesday, November 7 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m CST. USDA staff will be on hand to assist with Emergency Financial Assistance, Assistance for Livestock and Crop Related Expenses & Losses, Farm & Land Damage as well as an opportunity to sign up for assistance on site.

Wednesday, November 7, 9:00a.m. – 11:00a.m. CST

Rivertown Community Church

19359 State Road 71 N

Blountstown, FL 32424