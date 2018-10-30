BCF seniors prepare for final recitals

Throughout the month of November, students in the Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will be presenting their senior recitals in the R.G. Lee Chapel. The recitals are not only performed as part of their graduation requirements for the music degree, but showcases the extensive development of musical and vocal talents obtained while attending The Baptist College of Florida.

There will be two senior recitals during the month of November with BCF Senior Ryan West presenting his challenging performance on Thursday, November 1. The second recital will be held on November 8, and will included performances by BCF Seniors Abbie Richards and Dillon Rykard.

Both recitals will be held in the R.G. Lee Chapel and begin at 3:30 p.m. Please make plans to join the BCF Family as they celebrate the accomplishments and enjoy the final graduation performances of these three skilled seniors. The challenging musical repertoire and visible milestone of preparation is open to the public and sure to provide an excellent example of the education and training received by students in the Music and Worship Division.

To learn more about upcoming recitals and music events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.