Baxley obit

Robert E. Baxley, age 75 of Chipley, Florida, passed from this life on October 29, 2018 at his residence.

Robert was born on October 16, 1943 in Washington County, Florida to JE and Flora Dell Baxley. He served his country in the Army National Guard. He was known as a character, was very outgoing, and loved spending his time fishing. He also enjoyed watching his favorite Nascar driver from Dawsonville, Georgia, #9 Chase Elliot.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.