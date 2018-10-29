White obit

Deacon Franklin White, Sr., of the Springfield Community, Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 27, 2018 in the Jackson Hospital in Marianna, FL.

Deacon White was born on November 14, 1938 to the late Matthew James, Sr. and Clotee Gray White in Jackson County, Florida.

He accepted Christ into his life and joined Springfield African Methodist Episcopal Church in Marianna, Florida in his youth.

In 1958, he moved to California where he met his soulmate, the former Emily R. Hall in 1959. They were joined in Holy Matrimony in 1960. Their union was blessed with four children.

Deacon White was an honest and hardworking man who loved to be of service to others. He provided for his family by working at Metal Craft Manufacturer in California. His work day began at 3 AM and continued until 11 PM at “The Station”, Frankie’s Stop & Save Gas Station and Minimart in Compton, California. He began working at “The Station” managing it which lead to him purchasing it. He was a proud owner, and took pride in the service and merchandise he provided to his community. He considered “The Station” a labor of love and a honest living. “The Station” became a family affair which included his daughters, a brother Donnie and his wife. “The Station” was a constance for him which brought him joy just thinking about it.

In 1996, he and his wife moved back to Florida and he continued taking care of his life as a truck driver with Circle City Transport in Dothan, Alabama.

Deacon White had many hobbies included hosting the family bar-b-que, which he was considered “the king of bar-b-que”; walking his dogs: Wonder Boy and Thunder; golf- Tiger Woods, favorite golfer; playing poker for pennies; and enjoying Smooth Peanut Butter, by the spoonful and later with a toothpick.

He was a member of Saint Joseph Lodge #99, PHA Free and Accepted Masonry.

In 2010, Deacon White joined Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church. His services were in many ministries including serving as a faithful and devoted Deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Marianne Barner and Hillon Waddell.

Deacon White memories will remain in the hearts of his love ones: his wife, Emily R. White; his children: Terri Evans (Cornell), Trudie White Black (Wendell), Franklin White, Jr. and Leonard White; grandchildren: Stephanie, Brandie, Anita, LaDreanna and Kirby; fifteen great grandchildren; siblings: Cash White, Dee White, Matthew James White, Jr., Harlon White, Donnie White, Blondie Bellamy (William), Gloria White (Robert) and Shirley White; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, November 2, 2018 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, November 3, 2018 in the sanctuary of Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Jacob City, Florida with the Reverend Obadiah White, pastor/teacher officiating.

Deacon White will be laid to rest in the Springfield AME Church Cemetery in Marianna, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.